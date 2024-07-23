Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) signed a contract with the American company (Bell Textron) to purchase a number of helicopters. The move comes within the framework of development and modernization plans aimed at strengthening the RAFO capabilities.

The procurement of this type of aircraft also comes to enhance the level of performance and efficiency enjoyed by the RAFO, in line with the requirements of modernization and development. This step contributes to supporting the comprehensive development witnessed by the Sultanate of Oman during the prosperous era of His Majesty the Sultan, the Supreme Commander.

The selection of this type of aircraft also meets the elements of flexibility and effective performance that suit the RAFO needs. The purchase of this aircraft will constitute another addition within the framework of the national operational or developmental tasks and duties undertaken by the RAFO especially those related to community service.

