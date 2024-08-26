Muscat: The total investments in Ibri Industrial City reached more than OMR14 million by the end of the first half of 2024, marking a significant milestone in its development.

The industrial city, which operates under the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has successfully localized 14 projects. Among these, one project has entered the production phase, four are currently under construction, and nine have been allocated land for future development. The workforce within the industrial city has also grown, now totaling 20 employees.

Salah bin Nasser Al Alawi, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, said that Madayn has completed the infrastructure project in the industrial city, which is the first phase of this vital project in Al Dhahirah Governorate, as the total area allocated for Ibri Industrial City is 10 million square meters, adding that 3 million square meters of it have been developed as a first phase, which included road works, service network works such as sewage, rainwater networks, communications, protection wall works from valley water, and the use of sustainable alternative energy in lighting poles.

He explained in a statement to the Oman News Agency that the industrial city seeks to establish a group of industrial, commercial and service activities such as light and medium industries in various sectors, most notably the food industry and paper industries, as well as maintenance of equipment related to the oil and gas sector and other small and medium projects, in addition to establishing a commercial area, administrative offices, logistics warehouses, a commercial strip and a residential city for workers in the industrial city.

He pointed out that work is currently underway to implement the integrated station project, which includes a fuel filling station, a rest stop, and a truck and car service station through an investor to establish services that can be used by companies, workers, nearby residential neighbourhoods, and visitors to the international road leading to the Rub' al-Khali border crossing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He stressed that within the framework of environmental sustainability and enhancing the green cover in the industrial city, approximately 500 trees from the Omani environment have been planted, in coordination with the Environment Authority in Al Dhahirah Governorate, and the city seeks to increase green spaces in the coming periods.

It is noteworthy that the Ibri Industrial City opened the infrastructure project in late February 2024, marking the opening of investment in it and benefiting from the strategic location at the intersection of active trade routes between the East and the West and its proximity to the border crossing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

