The commencement of the visit by Federal Republic of Germany President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday signifies yet another momentous chapter in the enduring bilateral relations between the two nations.

The relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and the Federal Republic of Germany has experienced remarkable growth across all sectors in recent times.

