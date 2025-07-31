The collective efforts of official institutions and civil society are complementary in providing greater attention and success to the Salalah khareef season events, which attract thousands of citizens and visitors from outside the region.

Oman Air plays an important role during these events by increasing its daily flight schedule to Salalah International Airport and supporting institutional activities with relevant programmes.

The surge in flight traffic to Salalah Airport presents an opportunity for domestic carriers, including Oman Air and SalamAir, as the Salalah khareef season is one of the most attractive tourist events in the region.

The direct air link between Muscat and Salalah makes it easier and more convenient for tourists to travel, not only during the khareef season but year-round.

Economically, the season brings numerous benefits: increased tourism revenues for airlines, revitalisation of the hospitality sector, and growth in entertainment-related services.

It also generates both temporary and permanent job opportunities in transportation, retail, and tourism services — opportunities that should primarily benefit citizens. Moreover, it supports local commerce and contributes to the development of the region’s infrastructure.

Socially, khareef activities help strengthen cultural identity and raise awareness of local heritage through events and festivals.

They foster engagement between the local community and visitors, encouraging cultural exchange and mutual understanding, while also promoting environmental and heritage preservation.

Despite these positives, it is also important to consider the economic and social challenges associated with such activities. The high influx of visitors can strain infrastructure and services, increasing operational costs for government institutions.

It may also cause price hikes during the season and contribute to negative environmental impacts.

Relevant authorities are mindful of these issues, regularly publishing reports and messages that highlight both the strengths and weaknesses of the Salalah khareef season.

Still, the season plays a critical role in stimulating local economic growth and driving infrastructure development through public and private investment, particularly in modernising tourist areas, roads, and health facilities — delivering long-term benefits to the governorate.

The season attracts visitors from across the region and beyond, enriching cultural interaction and fostering a broader sense of tolerance and understanding.

To ensure sustainable tourism growth in Dhofar throughout the year, it is essential to stimulate continuous air traffic to Salalah Airport and enhance international connectivity. The current scarcity of direct flights to and from international destinations diminishes the governorate’s appeal to global travellers.

There is a pressing need for more tourism facilities, marketing initiatives, and attractive offers targeting Gulf, Arab, and international markets.

This includes reducing the cost of flight operations to Salalah, making it more affordable for a wider range of travellers. Hotel and accommodation prices should also be made more competitive.

Furthermore, efforts should focus on launching annual promotional campaigns, negotiating with international and regional airlines to establish direct routes, and improving transport links between the airport and key tourist destinations. Offering incentives and financial facilities — such as reduced airport usage fees — can help attract airlines, along with streamlining travel procedures.

By implementing these measures, Salalah Airport can grow into a key travel and tourism hub in the region, boosting year-round demand and contributing to the sustainable development of Dhofar Governorate.

