Muscat: Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs received here on Monday Wang Di, Director General of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and means of enhancing them in various fields.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments on Israel’s war against the Palestinians in Gaza and its regional and international repercussions.

The meeting was attended by Li Lingbing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Abdulaziz Saif Al Hosni, Head of the Asia-Pacific Department and several officials from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).