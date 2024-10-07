The Sultanate of Oman is participating in World Space Week 2024 from October 4 to 10, under the theme ‘World Space Week.’ This year’s focus, organised by the Omani Astronomical Society, is ‘Space and Climate Change,’ highlighting the crucial role of space technology in addressing climate issues.

Significance of the Dates

Al Mukhtar bin Saif al Saidi from the Omani Astronomical Society noted that these dates commemorate significant events: the launch of Sputnik 1 on October 4, 1957 and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.

The Role of Space Technology

Al Saidi emphasised that space exploration extends beyond distant celestial bodies to tackle global challenges like climate change. He highlighted the importance of satellites in climate monitoring and sustainable resource management, which provide essential data for developing effective strategies.

Community Engagement

The society has organised various activities, including dialogue sessions with space experts, astronomical observations, and participation in the NASA Space Apps Hackathon. A session on observing Saturn and Jupiter in Bidiyah attracted many enthusiasts.

Upcoming events include a monitoring session in Samad al Shan and a dialogue titled ‘Space and Climate: Solutions from the Sky’ at Sultan Qaboos University, featuring experts discussing space technology’s role in combating climate change.

Educational Outreach

The society is also offering introductory lectures about space for students in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, aiming to enhance awareness of space science’s significance in everyday life.

Oman’s World Space Week celebration highlights the connection between space technology and global challenges, particularly climate change, while promoting community engagement and education.

