Ibri: The Environment Authority in Al Dhahirah Governorate on Monday launched a campaign to remove Mesquite trees in the Wilayat of Ibri as part of a plan to target a number of sites infested with this species of trees.

The campaign aims to eliminate harmful trees in cooperation with the General Directorate of Agricultural Wealth and Water Resources in the governorate over an area of five kilometres and one kilometre wide.

Fahd bin Saeed Al Nasiri, Director of the Environment Department in Al Dhahirah Governorate, pointed out that efforts are made through campaigns to remove the Mesquite trees as it causes damage to the Omani environment and harms animals when they feed on its leaves or fruits.

It also damages local wild trees and grows on farms. Its harmful effect also extends to changing the courses of valleys through its rapid growth, as soon as it grows near any other tree, it quickly destroys it; due to the density of its branches and the deep penetration of its roots into the ground.

It is worth noting that the Environment Authority, government and private agencies, civil teams and community members are working to combat the spread of mesquite trees and eliminate them.

Despite their ever-green leaves, their harms outweigh their benefits. The reality reflects the widespread spread of this tree in the governorates in farms, valleys and mountains.

