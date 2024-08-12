Muscat – Despite efforts of authorities to curb the illegal scrap trade in Muscat, the problem persists causing inconvenience to citizens and residents who urge stricter measures to control and legalise these operations.

As per Muscat Municipality Decision No 67/2022, collection and trading in scrap is prohibited in residential neighbourhoods.

Muscat Daily documented the presence of scrap dealers’ vehicles in residential areas and spoke with community members on the issue. Badr al Siyabi, a private sector employee, noted that scrap dealer trucks frequently disrupt daily activities and work near Sultan Qaboos Mosque in Ruwi.

Ali al Balushi, a resident of Muttrah, suggested authorities allocate specific working hours for scrap dealers considering the convenience these provide to people in disposing heavy items like refrigerators and furniture in exchange of payment.

Frustrated with the nuisance caused by scrap vehicle owners in residential neighbourhoods, Sultan al Rawahi, a resident of Seeb, said, “Their disruptive behaviour, including frequent honking, disturbs the peace of residents.” He called for stricter enforcement of fines and legal measures to protect residential areas and ensure proper disposal of scrap away from homes.

Mabela resident Qasim al Hooti complained about the disturbance caused by scrap dealer trucks passing through residential neighbourhoods multiple times daily, especially during early hours, disrupting residents’ rest and quiet. He urged authorities to promptly address the issue and end the nuisance, particularly on weekends.

Taxi driver Nasser al Salmi condemned the practice of driving scrap trucks through residential areas due to noise pollution and health risks associated with exhaust emissions. He stressed the importance of adhering to laws and proposed creating designated parking areas for trucks and conducting scrap deals away from residential zones.

According to an official of Royal Oman Police, its patrol units routinely stop scrap dealer vehicles and issue violations against these for disturbing the public with excessive honking and other disruptions.

In 2022, the Governor of Muscat issued a decision to regulate the collection of scrap from residential neighbourhoods. The decision stipulates that scrap material, such as steel and copper, should be collected and traded only in industrial zones. It also bans scrap dealers from roaming in residential areas for the purpose of collecting or trading scrap. Penalties for not obtaining the necessary licences or permits range from RO50 to RO500, with fines doubled for repeated violations.

Recently, Muscat Municipality notified licensed scrap collectors and traders that Decision No 67/2022 prohibits them and their employees from collecting or trading scrap in residential neighbourhoods. ‘This regulation aims to maintain order and preserve peace in residential areas, with violations leading to legal consequences coordinated with relevant authorities.’

