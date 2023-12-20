Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Austria have discussed aspects of cooperation in various economic fields.

Today, His Excellency Dr. Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy, received in his office His Excellency Dr. Martin Kocher, Minister of Labor and Economy of the Republic of Austria, and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, ways of supporting joint cooperation and developing bilateral relations were discussed, and the importance of continuing the efforts of the governments of the two countries to enhance economic and social integration between them and support common interests.

His Excellency Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, during his meeting with His Excellency the Austrian Minister of Labour and Economy, discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in areas of common interest, and cooperation in sectors related to transport, communications and information technology.

For his part, His Excellency Mohsen bin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, during his meeting with His Excellency Dr. Minister of Labour and Economy of the Republic of Austria and his accompanying delegation, reviewed the expansion of trade exchange and joint investment opportunities between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Austria in the fields of energy, especially clean energy, green hydrogen, and others.

The interviews were attended by a number of officials from both sides.

