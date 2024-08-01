Mazyuna recorded the highest temperature in Oman with 44 degrees Celsius throwing light on the intriguing monsoon pattern of weather experienced in the Dhofar governorate because the temperature experienced few kilometers away in Salalah city was just 26 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in Oman was recorded in Kairoun Heyriti, reaching 21.6ºC. While Dhofar continues with the monsoon climatic conditions, Thumrait was on alert for dust storm.

Still under the influence of low pressure that brewed over the Arabian Sea, the Civil Aviation Authority’s National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center stated that the expected weather condition during the period of August 1-3, 2024 indicated the continued flow of clouds over most governorates, with chances of the formation of cumulonimbus clouds and scattered rain may be thundery at times, accompanied by active winds on the Hajar Mountains and their adjacent areas during the noon and evening hours, with continued chances of drizzle and rainfall scattered on the coasts and mountains of Dhofar Governorate.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of low-level clouds or fog patches along parts of the coastal areas of Arabian sea with chance of dust rising over desert and open areas.

Thunderstorm alert is on for Yanqul, Rustaq, Jabal Shams, Al Hamra, Saiq, Nizwa, Bahla, Ibra and Izki.

Along the coastal areas of the Oman Sea, winds will be easterly to northeasterly moderate to frsh at day time becoming variable light at night, while over rest of governorates it will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh over desert and open area and along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea winds will be southerly to southwesterly moderate to fresh.

Oman Met Office has also issued desert storm alert for Sunaynah, Hamra ad Duru, Fahud, Qarn Alam, Haima, Marmul, Yaaloni and Thumrait.

