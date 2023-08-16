Jamal Al Sheiba, representative of the Ministry of Labour, thanked the NHRC for organising this important event with the aim of raising awareness of the dangers of heat stress.

He pointed out that the state has paid great attention to occupational safety and health issues by setting comprehensive policies, strategies and plans to reduce work-related accidents, injuries and diseases, based on the Qatari Labour Law, which stipulates the need to comply with the application of occupational safety and health requirements within workplaces and workplaces.

The Labour Law has wide powers for labour inspectors to monitor the implementation of these requirements through periodic and sudden inspections, awareness campaigns, advice and guidance.

Sheiba explained that a labour inspection policy has been adopted, aiming to emphasize the role and mission of inspection as a basic government service that ensures effective compliance and implementation of legal and legislative requirements, and ensures that the necessary measures are taken to prevent work accidents, diseases and deaths, in partnership and cooperation with other government agencies and public sector bodies, institutions and private sector.

Max Tunon, Doha-based ILO director, praised the efforts of the National Human Rights Committee and on organizing this campaign to prevent the risks of heat stress.He stressed on the importance of the event in raising awareness of the issue.

Tunon pointed out the highly efficient solutions and measures that can be taken to protect workers from the risks of heat-related conditions, such as providing workers with cold water to ensure hydration, as well as shaded and well-ventilated rest areas, indicating that such simple solutions can go a long way in protecting workers.

He lauded Qatar for introducing an important legislation providing greater protection to workers and to mitigate the risk of heat stress, ensuring protection and proper working conditions for everyone.

