There was a five-fold increase in the number of travellers from Bahrain to Türkiye in July this year compared to the same month last year.

According to statistics released by the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry yesterday, 51,141 people travelled to Türkiye in July, marking a 504 per cent growth compared to July 2021.

Meanwhile, 39,615 people travelled to the UK (a growth of 448pc), 41,763 travelled to Kuwait (up 334pc), while 119,330 individuals travelled to the UAE (recording a 73pc growth).

“In July 2022, 330,819 passengers disembarked in Bahrain while 350,780 embarked from Bahrain, resulting in a total of 681,599 passengers,” said the ministry on its Instagram account.

“Meanwhile, during the same month (July 2022), 3,816 flights arrived in Bahrain, 3,809 flights departed from Bahrain and 41,035 aircraft flew over Bahraini airspace.

Cargo

“A total of 10,696 tonnes of cargo and mail were imported into the kingdom while 6,025 tonnes were exported.”

According to the statement, 15,502 tonnes were also in transhipment – which is when cargo or a container is moved from one vessel to another while in transit to its final destination – during July 2022.

A total of 53,893 tonnes of general cargo arrived in Bahrain through the Khalifa Bin Salman Port in July this year, said the ministry in a previous statement.

Statistics also revealed that 2,491,322 tonnes of solid bulk and 499,129 tonnes of liquid bulk were handled in private jetties during the month.

The ministry also added that 31,815 containers were handled at the Khalifa Bin Salman Port – in addition to 2,839 vehicles and 53 vessels.

Meanwhile, 387 certificates were issued during the same month along with four licences and renewals, according to Port Affairs Activities statistics.

The GDN previously reported that family priorities and financial obligations were among the main reasons preventing people from travelling, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat).

It included the participation of 732 respondents – 97pc Bahrainis and 3pc expatriates – of which 51pc were male and 49pc were female.

According to the poll, the most popular travel destination was determined as Türkiye (34pc), followed by European destinations (24pc), GCC countries (21pc), Arab countries (15pc) followed by 7pc each for Thailand and the UK, 2pc for the US, 1pc other countries and 8pc undecided.

