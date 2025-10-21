ITB Asia 2025 has officially wrapped up, leaving a strong mark on the travel industry with over 60,000 business appointments (marking a 35% increase compared to last year), 18,000 attendees, and more than 1,500 quality buyers (marking a 7% increase compared to 2024).

Over three days at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the region’s largest travel trade show reaffirmed its status as the must-attend platform for Asia Pacific’s travel and tourism sector, where trends are set, deals are made, and the future of travel is shaped.

This year, ITB Asia not only delivered record-breaking participation but also sparked insightful discussions and collaboration across the industry, highlighting key developments in digital innovation, sustainable tourism, and market growth. Notable Takeaways from the conference indicate that AI-driven innovation is rapidly transforming travel and hospitality experiences, new distribution and business models are reshaping how travel is sold and connected across Asia, and the MICE sector is reinventing itself through technology and immersive event design to drive engagement and ROI, reinforcing why ITB Asia continues to be the place where industry leaders converge to turn ideas into action.

“ITB Asia remains to be the meeting point where the world connects with Asia,” said Darren Seah, Executive Director of Messe Berlin Asia Pacific. “This year’s record engagement demonstrates how the industry is collectively embracing innovation, sustainability, and collaboration to drive future growth.”

Exhibition and Networking: A Hub of Opportunity

The exhibition floor across five halls buzzed with energy as global brands, national tourism boards, and tech innovators showcased the latest in travel experiences, technology, and services. Participation was notably stronger from Central Asia, while Africa saw its largest-ever presence. Growing representation from Indian states and an expanded Singapore Zone further enriched the exhibition, showcasing the full spectrum of Asia Pacific’s travel and tourism industry

From established industry leaders to emerging startups, the event became a dynamic hub for business and partnership-building, connecting Asia with the rest of the world. Exhibitors represented a diverse mix of sectors, including hospitality, MICE, corporate travel, technology and leisure, reflecting the full spectrum of the travel and tourism industry.

Spotlight on Experiential Travel: New Tripadvisor Partnership

A key milestone at ITB Asia 2025 was the announcement of a strategic collaboration with Tripadvisor, underlining the show’s renewed focus on experiential travel. Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and Tripadvisor signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop the Experience Pavilion, which will debut at ITB Asia 2026, showcasing adventure, culture, wellness, culinary tourism, and other immersive experiences. Tripadvisor will co-curate the pavilion’s content, bringing together leading experience-driven travel providers, while Messe Berlin ensures prime positioning and targeted buyer engagement. Experiential travel is rapidly growing, with Tripadvisor reporting over 11 million experiences booked on their sites in the first half of 2025 alone, a 15% year-on-year increase, highlighting the segment’s rising importance for the industry.

In parallel, the Singapore Tourism Board will extend strategic support from 2026 to 2028, helping to enhance content pillars, co-marketing initiatives, and government participation, further cementing ITB Asia’s role as the largest B2B travel trade show in Asia Pacific and a hub for innovation in the global travel industry. To further spotlight creativity and new ideas, ITB Asia will also introduce a “New Offering” badge from 2026, recognising exhibitors presenting innovative products, services, or destinations. Each year, a curated selection of exhibitors will be highlighted, underscoring ITB Asia’s role as a launchpad for industry breakthroughs and guiding buyers and media to the most forward-thinking offerings.

ITB Asia Conference: Driving Insights and Strategic Decisions

The conference, themed “Future Forward: Transforming Travel & Tourism in a Changing World”, delivered over 4,500 minutes of curated content across three specialised stages, with 100 sessions in which 170 industry experts discussed critical trends shaping the future of MICE, corporate travel, leisure, and travel technology.

Key industry leaders and C-suite executives explored how the travel and tourism industry can build a more agile and inclusive future while preparing for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Their discussions highlighted practical approaches for innovation, resilience, and responsible growth across all travel segments. Among the speakers were Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, Agoda; Edward Wright, Regional Vice President, Asia, Amadeus; Sheryn Sethoe, Head of MICE – Asia, ATPI; Colja Dams, Owner and Co-CEO, VOK DAMS Events&Live Marketing worldwide; Ng Chia Yong, Head of Global Operations, Frasers Hospitality; Brett Henry, President Director, MG Group; Song Mei Mei, Chief Transformation Officer, Plaza Premium Group; J. Grant Caplan, President, Procurigence, and Scott Wegener, Director of Sales (APAC),Tripadvisor.

Highlights also included a forward-looking market forecast on Asia Pacific’s growth outlook and travel trends by Michael Shoory, Head of APAC Tourism Analysis at Tourism Economics and a keynote by Nick Lim, CEO (Asia) of The Travel Corporation, on the pivotal role of sustainability and community-focused tourism in driving long-term success.

Knowledge Theatre: Sessions explored evolving traveller behaviours, destination resilience, and sustainable tourism pathways.

MICE Show Asia Theatre: Industry experts addressed the evolution of experiential events, decentralised and micro-meetings, and future-proof business travel.

