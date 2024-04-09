BAHRAIN’S gross domestic product grew at 2.4 per cent in 2023 at constant prices, powered by the non-oil sector, the Cabinet heard yesterday.

The session, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday, discussed a memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for financial and economic affairs and fiscal balance on the economic report of the kingdom for 2023.

The report showed that the non-oil sector contributed 83.9pc to the GDP at constant prices, which is the highest in Bahrain’s history.

This percentage reflects the efforts and co-operation between the public and private sectors to develop the non-oil economic sectors, it pointed out.

The non-oil sector grew 3.4pc at constant prices.