Nominations for the national elections ended today with the four supervisory centres registering a high turnout of candidates.

Judges at the centres locked the doors, signalling the end of the five-day nomination period, during which more than 500 Bahrainis submitted their papers to contest for the parliament and municipal elections on November 12.

