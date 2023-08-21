The Director General of the Environment Public Authority (EPA) Engineer Samira Al-Kandari affirmed the lack of oil pollution in the Kuwaiti territorial waters, reports Al-Rai daily. Eng. Al-Kandari explained that information was received from the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment and from the Mutual Assistance Center for Maritime Emergencies on Thursday about monitoring through satellite images a site in the Kuwaiti territorial waters that is suspected of oil pollution.

The Coast Guard Department affiliated to the Ministry of Interior surveyed the marine area but no oil pollution was detected. The area was also surveyed by the marine operations group of the Kuwait Oil Company, and no pollution was detected in the area.

The coastal area opposite the site was surveyed by a team from the Environment Public Authority, and no pollutants were detected, except for the observation of the proliferation of a type of seaweed on the coast of Mangaf. Eng. Al-Kandari expressed appreciation for the effective response of the Coast Guard operations, and for the keenness of the Maritime Operations Group affiliated to Kuwait Oil Company to follow up the issue and for its continuous cooperation with the EPA.

