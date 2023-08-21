Muscat – Nailesh Kanaksi Khimji (NKK) Investments, a company engaged in the agritech, green hydrogen and sustainability sectors, has announced a partnersh-ip with UrbanKisaan, an agritech startup from United States with a research centre in India.

This alliance is set to transform hydroponic farming practices in Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Through this joint venture, NKK Investments aims to introduce UrbanKisaan’s advanced hydroponic and vertical farming technology to Oman. The focal point of this venture is to popularise UrbanKisaan’s innovative farming techniques, making these more accessible to Omani farmers.

By harnessing the power of hydroponics and vertical farming, the joint venture seeks to empower local agriculturalists to achieve higher yields with significantly fewer resources, consequently enabling them to invest wisely in the future.

A key facet of this collaboration lies in the intent to extend UrbanKisaan’s revolutionary technology across Oman’s borders to benefit farmers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

This technology, proven to be environmentally conscious and resource-efficient, allows crops to flourish with minimal water and land utilisation in comparison to conventional methods.