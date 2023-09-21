Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>New website launched to ...
HEALTHCARE

New website launched to highlight public health system transformation: Qatar

The new website is part of a broader awareness campaign run under the slogan ‘With you, for you'

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 21, 2023
QATARHEALTHCARE
PHOTO
The Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation have launched a new website www.moph.gov.qa/english/mediacenter/campaigns/withu4u highlighting the recent transformation of the public health system.
Ali Abdulla al-Khater, adviser to the Minister of Public Health For Communications and chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications, said the transformation of Qatar’s public healthcare system has been truly remarkable. “Qatar as a country has grown at pace over the past few decades and the healthcare sector has played its role in this supporting this development through an unparalleled transformation programme.”
“We have doubled capacity and activity in recent years and our commitment to quality improvement has resulted in multiple accreditations and awards for the quality and safety of our services.”
The new website is part of a broader awareness campaign run under the slogan ‘With you, for you.’ to highlight the quality and advances within the public healthcare system and identifies some of the key areas of progress throughout recent years: capacity expansion; new specialist services; quality and accreditation; international standards of care; and health promotion.
Al-Khater highlighted that the health sector’s growth and development enabled healthcare teams to play a central role in Qatar having one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world, as well as supporting the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 widely acclaimed as the greatest World Cup in history.
“We are proud of what we have as achieved as a public health sector and we are committed to continuing this journey of transformation. Our healthcare teams are dedicated to further improving access to care for patients, expanding our range of primary, secondary and tertiary services, and enhancing the overall patient experience,” added al-Khater.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Saudi: AlUla's dream comes true as top global tourist destination

Saudi: AlUla's dream comes true as top global tourist destination
Saudi: AlUla's dream comes true as top global tourist destination
TOURISM

Saudi: Red Sea Global partners with Bear Grylls Survival Academy

Saudi: Red Sea Global partners with Bear Grylls Survival Academy
Saudi: Red Sea Global partners with Bear Grylls Survival Academy
CRICKET

Dubai Sports Council, International Cricket Council discuss ways of boosting cooperation

Dubai Sports Council, International Cricket Council discuss ways of boosting cooperation
Dubai Sports Council, International Cricket Council discuss ways of boosting cooperation
EMPLOYMENT

Co-operatives must hire 60% Kuwaitis

Co-operatives must hire 60% Kuwaitis
Co-operatives must hire 60% Kuwaitis
LEGAL

Kuwait Arbitration Forum launches with calls for legal reform to boost investor confidence

Kuwait Arbitration Forum launches with calls for legal reform to boost investor confidence
Kuwait Arbitration Forum launches with calls for legal reform to boost investor confidence
DIPLOMACY

China and Kuwait strategic partnership enters new era

China and Kuwait strategic partnership enters new era
China and Kuwait strategic partnership enters new era
WEATHER

UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; police warn about poor visibility on roads

UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; police warn about poor visibility on roads
UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; police warn about poor visibility on roads
ECONOMY

Foreign ownership in First Market companies declines in 2023: Kuwait

Foreign ownership in First Market companies declines in 2023: Kuwait
Foreign ownership in First Market companies declines in 2023: Kuwait
MOST READ
1.

Dubai luxury developer Omniyat buys Marasi Bay Marina from Business Bay

2.

US Fed meeting: What to expect today on interest rates

3.

Saudi GDP to grow 1.9% this year, 3.1% in 2024 - OECD

4.

GCC economic growth forecast for 2023 lowered to 1.4% on oil output cuts

5.

UPP to be listed on ADX following $163mln SPAC merger deal

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Unparalleled expansion of Qatar’s public healthcare sector has boosted access to care for community

2

New medical facilities helped expand healthcare services: Qatar

3

QU Health supports health care workers

4

Qatar’s healthcare sector witnesses remarkable growth: IPA Qatar

5

Qatar's healthcare sector primed for remarkable growth

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

TRADE

VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?

VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?
VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

UAE-based Zero Carbon Ventures closes $5mln seed investment

UAE-based Zero Carbon Ventures closes $5mln seed investment
UAE-based Zero Carbon Ventures closes $5mln seed investment
SME

93% of UAE’s small businesses plan to expand globally

FINANCIAL SERVICES

China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank opens first overseas office in Abu Dhabi

TRANSPORT

US, Kenya sign $60mln urban transport connectivity grant

LATEST NEWS
1

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens: BLS International website

2

UAE: Integrated Transport Centre launches Green Buses Capacity Building Programme

3

OFID provides $10mln to support food security in Egypt

4

RAKEZ team visits China’s Guangdong province to boost trade and economic synergies

5

Dubai Sports Council, International Cricket Council discuss ways of boosting cooperation

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds