New website launched to highlight public health system transformation: Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation have launched a new website www.moph.gov.qa/english/mediacenter/campaigns/withu4u highlighting the recent transformation of the public health system.Ali Abdulla al-Khater, adviser to the Minister of Public Health For Communications and chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications, said the transformation of Qatar’s public healthcare system has been truly remarkable. “Qatar as a country has grown at pace over the past few decades and the healthcare sector has played its role in this supporting this development through an unparalleled transformation programme.”“We have doubled capacity and activity in recent years and our commitment to quality improvement has resulted in multiple accreditations and awards for the quality and safety of our services.”The new website is part of a broader awareness campaign run under the slogan ‘With you, for you.’ to highlight the quality and advances within the public healthcare system and identifies some of the key areas of progress throughout recent years: capacity expansion; new specialist services; quality and accreditation; international standards of care; and health promotion.Al-Khater highlighted that the health sector’s growth and development enabled healthcare teams to play a central role in Qatar having one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world, as well as supporting the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 widely acclaimed as the greatest World Cup in history.“We are proud of what we have as achieved as a public health sector and we are committed to continuing this journey of transformation. Our healthcare teams are dedicated to further improving access to care for patients, expanding our range of primary, secondary and tertiary services, and enhancing the overall patient experience,” added al-Khater.