Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries including the Kingdom, state news agency (SPA) said.

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the “Nusuk” or “Tawakkalna” applications after the successful end of this year’s Hajj season.

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, while Tawakkalna ensures that the applicant meets the necessary health requirements.

The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on July 18 or 19.

