Employees of all nationalities in the public and private sectors will be able to opt for an unemployment insurance scheme, which aims to protect workers against the risks of job loss.

The scheme aims to provide cash support for those who lost their jobs under unforeseen circumstances for a limited period of time until they find an alternative.

However, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, highlighted a group of employees who will be exempted from receiving the scheme.

Those who are not eligible to apply for unemployment insurance are:

> Investors

> Domestic workers

> Employees working under temporary contracts

> Juveniles under the age of 18

> Retirees with pensions or new job opportunities

The new scheme comes as part of sweeping reforms in the UAE that aims to attract and retain talent.

Al Awar said it aims to ensure job stability in the UAE’s labour market.

