The United Arab Emirates has announced the dispatch of a new shipment of aid to the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), carrying onboard 1,166 tonnes of urgent essential food supplies.

The new aid ship – which has been sent out approximately two weeks after another consignment – was organised in collaboration with the Agency, through joint efforts with the United States of America, the Republic of Cyprus, the United Nations, and various international donors including the European Union. The ship departed from Larnaca Port in Cyprus to the Port of Ashdod, and entered the Gaza Strip via the Beit Hanoun crossing, in cooperation with American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA).

The UAE continues to work in cooperation with international partners to intensify all efforts to ensure the flow of aid, its arrival and distribution through all available means, and to contribute to alleviating the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Dispatching relief aid through land, sea and air, demonstrates the UAE’s historic and unwavering commitment to the Palestinians, where it readily provides all forms of humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinians.