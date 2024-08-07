Kuwait - The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has issued a new directive requiring all employees to display their work ID prominently during official working hours, effective September 1.

The circular mandates that employees without a work ID must submit a personal photo and a copy of their civil ID to the Administrative Affairs Department.

Under the circular, issued by the Undersecretary for Financial and Administrative Affairs, Salah Khaled Al-Saqabi, each employee will receive an ID holder following notifications to relevant departments.

The directive emphasizes the importance of employees cooperating with security and safety officers when requested to show their IDs. Non-compliance will lead to necessary actions, as the circular aims to enhance organizational efficiency and adherence to Bureau standards.

The measure is part of the CSC’s ongoing effort to streamline work procedures and meet its operational objectives.

