The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has stressed that the new health and medical facilities that have been opened over the past few years have helped enhance and expand primary, secondary, and specialized healthcare services.

Qatar's public health system has undergone a remarkable expansion program in recent years - a feat that is unparalleled around the world. Over the past decade, both Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) have significantly expanded facilities and services, giving citizens and residents of Qatar improved access to world-class care.

In this regard, HMC has opened eight new hospitals since 2016: Communicable Disease Center, Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, Ambulatory Care Center, Women's Wellness and Research Center, Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital, Ras Laffan General Hospital, Mesaieed General Hospital, and Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

