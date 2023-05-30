Muscat: The new Labour Law has been prepared in alignment with Vision 2040 and is in harmony with the aspirations of employers and employees, by establishing contemporary mechanisms to effectively resolve individual and collective labor disputes.

According to Abdulaziz Hamad al Rawahi, Assistant Director General at the Directorate General of Labour in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Member of the Labour Law Drafting Committee, "The Law takes into account the economic development that may positively or negatively affect the labour market. The Labour law places great emphasis on fostering dialogue among the three key stakeholders in production: the government, the employers, and the employees. This should be achieved through the creation of harmony and collaborative cooperation, resulting in increased productivity, enhanced competitiveness, and the establishment of a balance between the interests of workers and employers. Such measures strengthen the national endeavor to achieve comprehensive development."

He said that the labour law went through several stages:

*The initial draft was prepared in accordance with the established guidelines for law preparation.

*The draft of the labor law was presented during a workshop attended by representatives of the production parties, government officials, and individuals from civil society, where their feedback and suggestions were considered.

*Consultations were held with the production parties to discuss and gather their comments on the draft.

*The draft project was presented to the relevant economic and legal committees for review.

*Subsequently, the law project was referred to the Council of Oman, while the involved parties continued their engagement in the Majlis A' Shura and the State Council to listen to their viewpoints.

