KUWAIT CITY - The Council of Ministers has issued a decision to establish a Grievance Committee for the Withdrawal and Revocation of Kuwaiti Citizenship. According to Article 1 of the decision, the committee will be directly affiliated with the Council of Ministers.

The Council of Ministers has also appointed the committee members, with Counselor Ali Musaed Ali Al-Dhubaibi serving as Chairman. The committee members include:

1. Abdulwahab Abdulrahman Yousef Al-Muzaini - Vice Chairman

2. Counselor Khaled Abdulrahman Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Bakr

3. Jamal Khalifa Al-Rish

4. Fawaz Suleiman Al-Mishaan

The decision also outlines the remuneration for the Chairman, Vice Chairman, members, and the committee’s secretariat.

Article 2 specifies the committee’s responsibilities, which include receiving and reviewing grievances from individuals whose Kuwaiti citizenship has been withdrawn or revoked, or whose citizenship certificates have been withdrawn. The committee will study these cases, prepare recommendations, and submit proposals under applicable laws, regulations, and decisions.

Article 3 states that the committee will hold its meetings at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, though it may convene elsewhere if deemed necessary by the Chairman. Meetings will be called by the Chairman as needed. A quorum will be achieved with the attendance of an absolute majority of members, including the Chairman or Vice Chairman. Deliberations will remain confidential, and decisions will be made by an absolute majority of attending members. In the event of a tie, the Chairman’s vote will prevail. The committee may also seek assistance from experts or competent individuals, who may attend meetings but will not have voting rights.

Article 4 mandates that the committee establish its internal regulations during its first meeting and define a timeframe for addressing matters within its jurisdiction.

Article 5 grants the committee the authority to request necessary data from any relevant party to fulfill its duties, and all parties are required to cooperate.

Article 6 assigns the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to serve as the committee’s secretariat. The secretariat will prepare for meetings, receive grievances, present them to the Chairman, collect relevant data, and submit reports on each grievance to the committee. The organization of the secretariat and the appointment of its secretary will be determined by the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

Article 7 sets the committee’s term at one year from the date of its first meeting, with the possibility of extension by the Council of Ministers if necessary.

Article 8 requires the committee to announce the start of its work, the mechanism for communication, and the process for submitting grievances through government social media platforms or other appropriate means immediately after its formation.

Article 9 obligates the committee to prepare periodic progress reports and a final report at the end of its term. These reports will include recommendations and proposals regarding the grievances reviewed, as well as any other matters related to its work. The reports will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for consideration.

Article 10 stipulates that all concerned parties must implement this decision, which will take effect from the date of its issuance and be published in the Official Gazette.

