A NEW blueprint for Bahrain’s development that reflects the aspirations of its people will be unveiled by the end of the year.His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, called on the legislative authorities, the private sector, professional institutions and civil society organisations to work on the ambitious roadmap, which will set the foundations for Economic Vision 2050.He underscored that Vision 2050 will be a starting point for the next phase of development, prosperity and advancement for Bahrain, which has been recognised as the home of leadership and achievement, and an oasis of safety and coexistence for all.HRH Prince Salman made the announcement while chairing the Cabinet session at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday. He acknowledged the diverse achievements made by Bahrain since the launch of Economic Vision 2030 and attributed it to Team Bahrain’s efforts under the vision of His Majesty King Hamad. “This initiative launched in 2008 aimed to delineate the kingdom’s aspirations in line with the principles of fairness, sustainability and competitiveness,” he said.He underscored the importance of the government’s co-operation with the Legislative Authority to ensure ongoing development aligns with the envisioned goals, facilitated by programmes spanning across all legislative terms.

The Cabinet highlighted the strength of relations between Bahrain and the UAE, which continues to receive the support of both His Majesty and UAE President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It commended the outcomes of Shaikh Mohammed’s visit to Bahrain, which reflects the depth of the Bahrain-UAE partnership. The Cabinet further highlighted the importance of the discussions held by the King and Kuwaiti Amir Shaikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and its importance in furthering the long-standing partnership that benefits both countries and their peoples. Following the anniversary of the National Action Charter (NAC), HRH Prince Salman took the opportunity to recognise the kingdom’s wide-ranging achievements, thanks to the joint efforts of Team Bahrain and the armed forces.The Crown Prince and Prime Minister expressed his honour at receiving the King’s Royal Assignment to chair the committee responsible for adopting the NAC, following its approval in 2001.

This role facilitated the advancement of the kingdom’s pioneering initiatives and projects, aligning with the far-reaching visions of His Majesty and the aspirations of Bahraini citizens.The Cabinet congratulated Saudi Arabia on the anniversary of its Founding Day. It noted Saudi Arabia’s diverse achievements under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the support of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The ministers congratulated the Amir, government, and people of Kuwait, on its National Day, lauding the progress and prosperity witnessed by Kuwait under the leadership of the Amir.The Cabinet approved the following memorandums during the meeting.1. A memorandum regarding achievements attained so far within the Economic Recovery Plan’s priorities and the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 report. 2. A memorandum submitted by the Civil Service Council regarding the restructuring of several ministries and government entities to increase performance and efficiency.3. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs and Fiscal Balance regarding the preliminary financial results for the 2023 fiscal year. 4. A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding a draft resolution amending the decision to establish the National Committee to Combat the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. 5. A memorandum submitted by the Cabinet Affairs Minister on the latest developments on the new programme package launched by Tamkeen.

