New beach to open in Doha old port

The authority responsible for the old port of Doha plans to open a beach at the western façade of the port, which makes this the newest tourist site in the country, in which all the needs of tourists are available with the presence of hotels, hotel apartments, hundreds of shops, cafes, restaurants and services.Recreational facilities represented by a walkway and an 8-km bicycle path, a garden and a fish market. The old port of Doha is distinguished by its location close to the tourist attractions, especially the Museum of Islamic Art, Souq Waqif, the National Museum of Qatar and the Doha Corniche.It is considered one of the facilities that attract a large number of citizens, residents and tourists, especially during the weekly holidays, in addition to hosting traditional activities during the month of Ramadan, reported local Arabic daily 'Arrayah'.The old port of Doha contains three places to receive yachts, including a marina, which receives private yachts of small sizes up to 30m, and includes 300 berths for yachts and boats, in addition to wooden boats (Al-Sanbuk), which served as floating hotels during the Qatar World Cup 2022, as well as 50 positions have been allocated to receive mega yachts, whose length ranges from 50 to 160m.The buildings of the old port of Doha are distinguished by their design inspired by the ancient Qatari architecture in the coastal cities and painted in delightful colours such as: pink, green, white, yellow, brown and blue to give the visitor a different and different scene from the rest of the other tourist sites.The port includes facilities dedicated to water sports, which provide visitors with all the possibilities that facilitate them to go out on cruises and practice the hobby of riding water bikes, and the new beach will allow visitors to enjoy the hobby of swimming with a view of the Dafna Towers.