RIYADH — Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the Saudi National Center of Meteorology (NCM) rejected news reports being circulated in the media about the possibility of a cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia. “The media reports about Saudi Arabia’s atmosphere being directly affected by cyclones is incorrect and that is nothing more than media hype,” he said.



Al-Qahtani pointed out that Saudi Arabia overlooks semi-enclosed seas where tropical cyclones do not form, and their direct impact is unlikely.



The spokesman stressed the need to receive information from its authentic source, represented by the NCM website @NCMKSA and through the center’s account on the X platform, which informs everyone about various climatic conditions and their accompanying effects.

