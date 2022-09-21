AMMAN — The National Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Centre on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss precautionary measures at the national level to prepare for and respond to the spread of cholera in some neighbouring countries.

The meeting, chaired by Raeda Qutob, head of the centre, saw the participation of representatives of several ministries and relevant institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Attendants stressed that the Kingdom's situation regarding cholera is safe so far.

They especially emphasised that drinking water, which is the main carrier of the disease, is safe and conforms to health standards, adding that Jordan’s health infrastructure is ready and able to deal with any cases that are detected.

