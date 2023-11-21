The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the launch of its ‘Digital Boost’ campaign where customers will get the chance to win 300,000 points, equivalent to the value of BD3,000, with two winners receiving BD500 worth of Base Points each month until December 31.

Customers will automatically be enrolled into the prize draw when they log into the NBB’s digital banking app.

Commenting on the new campaign, Omar Al Adhmi, head of retail digital banking, said; ‘‘We are delighted to introduce ‘Digital Boost’, with the aim of amplifying engagement on the NBB mobile application as well as the points by NBB app. Every login counts, so we encourage customers to maximise their usage of NBB’s digital banking app for the chance to win points, which are redeemable for cash or various products and services.’’

Through offering a variety of prize schemes the bank expects to expand its customer base, while rewarding the loyalty of existing clients.