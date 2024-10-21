Al Salam Bank has announced an exclusive partnership with YK Almoayyed and Sons, offering a special payment plan to its clients.

The ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) facility is available until October 15, 2025, at selected YK Almoayyed and Sons Nissan service branches in Sitra, Manama, Budaiya, and Salmabad.

Al Salam Bank clients can benefit from the BNPL service, which is available for both debit and credit cardholders, offering flexible payment options. The partnership aligns with the bank’s commitment to enhancing the banking experience for its customers.

Mohammed Buhijji, head of retail banking at Al Salam Bank, said, “Our partnership with YK Almoayyed and Sons reflects our dedication to offering valuable deals that meet the needs of our esteemed clients.”

Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager of YK Almoayyed and Sons, added, “We are proud to partner with Al Salam Bank to offer this exclusive payment option. ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ offers flexible payment solutions, allowing clients to enjoy services immediately without paying the full upfront cost.”