Beyon Money, a part of the Beyon Group, has announced a strategic partnership with the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) to enhance financial services available for the expatriate employees in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Through the partnership, new expatriate employees arriving at Bahrain International Airport will have the opportunity to be onboarded to Beyon Money and be provided with an International Bank Account Number (IBAN), with immediate access to a digital bank card.

Furthermore, through their new Beyon Money accounts they will have access to great benefits which include low-cost remittance, cashback on purchases, special offers, and much more.

Additionally, the employees’ salaries will be paid directly to their Beyon Money account enabling them to meet their financial requirements.

Nibras Talib, the CEO of LMRA and Chairman of the National Committee for Combatting Trafficking in Persons (NCCTIP), emphasized the critical role of private sector partnerships in enhancing the well-being of expatriate employees.

He highlighted how collaborations, such as the strategic partnership with Beyon Money, are key to providing secure and reliable financial services that contribute to a safe and stable work environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The partnership with Beyon Money, in particular, will streamline the onboarding process for newly arriving expatriate employees, granting them immediate access to digital banking services and facilitating efficient wage payment transactions and documentation.

Beyon Digital Growth CEO Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said: "We are delighted to have Beyon Money partner with the LMRA to support their initiative in facilitating the expatriate employees’ financial solutions."

"The range of benefits and services available through the Beyon Money app are ideal for newly arriving employees, enabling them to benefit from excellent financial services and in addition receive their salaries directly to their Beyon Money app," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).