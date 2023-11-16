The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has commended the announcement by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry covering the cost of the Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) for Tas’heel beneficiaries, following instructions by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

As a participating bank in the Tas’heel Finance scheme, this impactful initiative will enable NBB to further improve its offering in providing a seamless process for beneficiaries and expedite the application processing time.

NBB chief executive for retail banking Subah Al Zayani said: “We welcome this announcement by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry which streamlines the processing of Tas’heel and encourages new applicants to participate in the scheme. We are committed to provide a variety of mortgage solutions for our clients.”

NBB continues to enhance its property mortgage products and services in line with its commitment to empower Bahrainis to become homeowners.