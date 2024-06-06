RIYADH — The Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) has announced the launch of Namour, a character designed to inspire young people in Saudi Arabia to become environmental heroes.



Named after the Arabic word for Arabian leopard (Nimr), Namour embodies strength, power, and grace, symbolizing Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.



Namour aligns with Saudi Arabia’s whole-of-society approach to addressing environmental challenges and underscores the importance of collaboration across all sectors and generations. SGI is launching this character to motivate young people in Saudi Arabia to actively protect nature and preserve biodiversity.



Supported by the Ministry of Education, SGI will utilize Namour’s presence in educational environments and online platforms to boost environmental awareness and action among children and youth in the Kingdom. This collaborative effort will ensure Namour serves as an ally for parents and educators, providing creative resources and inspiration to promote learning and engagement about climate and sustainability.



Namour also aims to raise awareness about the critically endangered status of the Arabian leopard and the importance of conservation efforts. It highlights Saudi Arabia's robust initiatives, including breeding programs and rewilding efforts, to protect this species.



In 2023 alone, seven Arabian leopard cubs were born under a breeding program in Taif. The successful program has nearly doubled the number of leopards under its protection since its inception.



Additionally, under SGI, more than 1,660 endangered animals have been rewilded in Saudi Arabia’s growing nature reserves. They include Arabian oryx, Arabian sand gazelles, and Nubian ibex.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).