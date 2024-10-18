JEDDAH — Riyadh has been named the "Arab Environment Capital" for two years in recognition of the Saudi capital’s pioneering efforts in environmental preservation and sustainability.



The decision was taken by the 35th session of the Council of Arab Environment Ministers. The session, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia, concluded in Jeddah on Thursday.



As Riyadh embarks on its two-year as the Arab Environment Capital, the city will witness numerous activities and initiatives aimed at raising environmental awareness, promoting sustainability, and organizing campaigns and projects designed to improve the quality of life and the environment. These efforts are expected to strengthen Riyadh's standing as a global hub for environmental action and sustainable development, in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals.



Also, at the session, the Saudi Green Initiative received the Distinguished Environmental Project Award at the government sector level, further highlighting the Kingdom's leading role in adopting strategic and sustainable environmental projects.



Throughout 2024, Riyadh will host a series of major environmental events, including the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16). This conference will address key issues such as advancing the work of the convention, 2018–2030 Strategic Framework, and tackling challenges related to drought and dust storms.



Representatives from 196 parties and international and regional organizations are expected to participate in the discussions, making this a significant event on both the Arab and global stages.

