Muscat – Ominvest announced the release of its third Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2024, marking a transformative year of progress across its sustainability journey. This report underscores the Group’s deepened commitment to responsible investing practices, transparent disclosure, and alignment with international recognized ESG standards.

The 2024 report details key strategic milestones, including the alignment of Ominvest’s ESG strategy with MSX and relevant global frameworks. Notably, Ominvest integrated ESG due diligence into its investment process, conducted its first double materiality assessment, and completed a comprehensive review of its sustainability strategy and related policies. The company also launched its first recycling partnership, and implemented Group-wide ESG training and ISSB capacity-building initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a sustainability-conscious organization.

Abdulaziz al Balushi, Group CEO of Ominvest, commented, “The publication of our third Sustainability Report marks a significant step forward in Ominvest’s ongoing sustainability journey. This report reaffirms our steadfast commitment to responsible investing, transparent disclosure, and alignment with global ESG benchmarks. The milestones achieved in 2024 reflect our proactive approach to cultivating a more sustainable and resilient future for all our stakeholders.”

Waleed al Yarubi, Chief People, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Ominvest, added, “Our achievements in 2024 underscore Ominvest’s ambitions to establish new standards for ESG excellence within the region, and demonstrate the effectiveness of cross-functional collaboration across the Group. From preparing for ISSB adoption to refining our policies, we are building a more agile and accountable ESG foundation, with the objective of driving positive impact and sustainable growth throughout our portfolio and beyond.”

As the sustainability landscape continues to evolve, Ominvest remains committed to lead the drive towards sustainable investment and setting benchmarks for the regional investment ecosystem — further reinforcing its role as a responsible investor and corporate leader.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

