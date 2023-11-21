BAHRAIN Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat) chief executive Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa visited the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) headquarters.NBB group chief executive Usman Ahmed and senior NBB representatives accompanied Shaikh Abdulla and his delegation on a tour of the premises, according to a statement from the bank yesterday.They also attended a ceremony to recognise the winners of NBB Group’s internal ‘Innovation Challenge’ initiative.

The initiative encouraged employees to engage with the bank’s future digital growth strategy by submitting creative ideas for new products and services.The ceremony was followed by a comprehensive overview of the bank’s strategy presented by the NBB team.

During the meeting, the opportunities for synergy and value creation among the Mumtalakat portfolio companies were also discussed.“NBB continues to work closely with Mumtalakat and its other shareholders to advance the kingdom’s banking and finance sector and ensure the sustainable development of the national economy,” the statement added.

