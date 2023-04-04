Muscat: On March 30, 2023, Port Sultan Qaboos in Muttrah received the cruise ship MSC World Europa of MSC Cruises with 6,544 passengers on board as part of its scheduled trips to several cities.

MSC World Europa , which participated in Qatar World Cup 2022, is one of the largest cruise ships in the world and the first natural gas-powered vessel.

The shipping agent, Sharaf Shipping Services, said that four MSC Cruise ships made 36 trips to the Sultanate (Muscat / Khasab / Salalah) this season.

The passengers' program included tours to archaeological and tourist attractions, beaches, and souqs.

It is worth noting that the Sultanate of Oman annually witnesses the visit of several cruise ships due to its prime and strategic location.



