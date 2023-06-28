The Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Eng. Imad Al-Jalawi declared that the number of passengers expected during the summer season at Kuwait International Airport is more than six million passengers, reports Aljarida daily.

He explained that the fluctuations in the ticket prices are based on the supply and demand. However, committees have been formed to monitor prices and ensure they are at an acceptable level without exaggeration, especially during seasons when demand increases and supply decreases.

Eng. Al-Jalawi went on to explain that DGCA has ambitious projects, including future ones and others under implementation such as a third runway that is close to completion, and a cargo city to serve the airport. Also, the infrastructure in the eastern and central runway from A to Z must be rehabilitated, and its length increased from 3,500 km to 4,500 km to receive giant aircraft.

The plan includes facilitating the movement of pilgrims to the holy land, and passengers traveling for Eid holidays and summer vacation. These plans are based on two main elements, which are providing safety and security inside the airport for all passengers and flights, in addition to providing passenger services.

The number of passengers during the summer season is expected to extend beyond six million passengers after Eid Al-Adha. These numbers vary between departures and arrivals. Kuwait’s share of pilgrims to the Sacred House of Allah is 8,000 pilgrims distributed between national carriers and carriers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The travel destinations during the summer include London, Dubai, Turkey, Cairo and Jordan. The airlines are monitored in terms of services provided, prices, and the application of regulations and systems for Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti travelers.

Given this seasonal pressure, it is expected that the pressure will be immense on the airport during this season, starting from the Hajj season until September. The preparations of DGCA for the season are to the fullest, whether it is related to the Hajj season, Eid al-Adha, or the summer vacation.

He stressed that the current prices are exaggerated and unacceptable, and that measures are being taken to reduce prices, including an increase in additional flights or aircraft, in order for the market to balance the supply and demand in the interest of the consumer.

Eng. Al-Jalawi said, “The biometric procedure is carried out by the Ministry of Interior. We are working at the airport to contribute to organizing the process for travelers upon their return so that there is no crowding in that area. We appreciate the efforts of all the agencies operating at the airport from various state agencies that serve the inbound and outbound passengers.

There is a project for the Cargo City, which is a large city that can accommodate 77 parking spaces and will have infrastructure and facilities to fully serve the region, in addition to the General Aviation Building that serves private aircraft.

The airport is the first interface and the first economic entrance in most countries of the world, which reflects the image of the country’s development. We aspire to transform Kuwait into a financial and economic center. We hence have ambitious projects in civil aviation.

Work at the airport takes place 24 hours a day. The work must be done to the fullest extent with regard to security and safety, especially since an international audit of all the services that we provide happens. International companies, whether European or Asian, arrive at the airport, and we have to offer them services and facilities. We do not compromise on security and safety, especially with the crowds of passengers.

Communication is ongoing with the Civil Service Commission regarding the seriousness of the environment that the workers at the airport are exposed to. There are claims that we support, such as compensation for noise, pollution or seizure. There is an understanding from the Civil Service Commission for those demands.”

In this regard, Al-Jalawi indicated that DGCA receives complaints either in electronic form or through offices receiving complaints, as well as through the DGCA website and the aviation application.

He said, “We receive complaints from citizens and residents when they are subjected to a reduction in the services provided to them or to which they aspire. These complaints are verified, and if violations of the companies or airline offices are proven, they will be fined.”

