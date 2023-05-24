BAHRAIN is set to resume flights to various destinations in the region, including Iran, under the right security and political conditions, it has been revealed.Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain made the announcement during Parliament’s weekly session yesterday.“Whenever the right security and political situations are made available, the government will consider resuming flights,” he said.“Bahrain welcomes, and will always welcome, peaceful relations with other countries but will not accept interference in our internal affairs,” he added.

“We need to protect our national interests; there have been initiatives that we hope are encouraging, and won’t be disrupted by an incident.”The minister said several foreign airlines had expressed an interest in resuming flights to Bahrain but the kingdom also wanted Gulf Air to be treated fairly.Whenever the situation blocking mutual relationships is cleared, things will return back to normal, he said.

“This happened with flights to Doha, it will happen with Beirut as diplomatic ties are re-established, and with the Saudi initiative with Iran things will return back to normal, inshallah.“We have never been negative, but it has always been about setting matters right.”However, Mr Al Buainain provided no details on the situation with flights to Baghdad or Damascus despite Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi previously telling MPs that talks were underway.

On other issues, Mr Al Buainain said the government was co-operating with MPs on their proposals and requests.“All Information Affairs Ministry employees on temporary contracts have received full-time contracts after the employment structure was approved and necessary budgets made available,” said the minister who is also politically responsible for the Civil Service Commission.Information Affairs Minister Dr Ramzan Al Nuaimi said the allocated production budgets didn’t exceed BD1 million annually. He denied claims by MP Mohammed Al Olaiwi that BD75,000 has been spent on a particular song.Meanwhile, Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry Under-Secretary for Municipal Affairs Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said a new location for the flea market in Isa Town that was closed down in March 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic was being found in either the Northern or Southern Governorates.

“We will also start work on the new Hamad Town Central Market in the second half of this year once the necessary studies are finalised, mainly traffic impact assessment.Oil and Environment Minister Dr Mohammed Bin Daina told MPs in a written response that only one expat was employed in the ministry, as a consultant for licences and monitoring.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).