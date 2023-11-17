Muscat – The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced on Thursday a number of job vacancies within private sector institutions operating in several parts of Oman.

In a statement issued by the ministry said, ‘The ministry is pleased to announce the availability of 503 vacancies in the private sector institutions for various specialisations and qualifications.’

To obtain more information on how to apply, interested individuals should visit the ministry’s website (https://www.mol.gov.om).

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

