DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) stated that the results of the first national report on measurements of non-ionizing radiation ‘electromagnetic frequencies’ revealed that their levels for the current year are moderate and safe, adding that it is lower than global rates.

The Radiation Protection Department indicated that such a national report on the results of non-ionizing radiation measurements is the first of its kind in the country, as the non-ionizing radiation frequency analysis unit measures and monitors electromagnetic rays, and works to read them in real-time, to obtain highly accurate data on radiation levels, pointing out that work is being done to collect this data, ensure its quality, review it by specialists, and issue a report.

The department explained that the unit gives an early warning in the event of any increase in levels of non-ionizing radiation. This then, ensures a rapid response by the specialized teams of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, pointing out that the team predicts the levels of non-ionizing radiation and monitors them around the clock and throughout the year.

The department further stated that the national report provides details about the environmental status of non-ionizing radiation levels, which are measured by monitoring stations spread across most regions of the country, pointing out that the stations measure the highest and lowest energy levels in all regions, then issue the general energy rate, and its variation from one region to another.

The Non-Ionizing Radiation Frequency Analysis Unit serves scientific and research studies on radiation and its long-term effects, by creating an integrated database that provides accurate and correct information on an ongoing basis, through devices distributed in the country and linked to the Ministry’s national network.

It is worth noting that the MoECC is making tremendous efforts to protect the Qatari environment and work to sustain its resources, within the framework of the environmental strategy for climate change, which came within the Qatar National Vision 2030.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

