DOHA: The Ministry of Transport has announced the launch of the marine survey project in the State of Qatar, with the aim of updating the country’s navigational maritime charts, and establishing a marine traffic division system to regulate the entry and exit of ships through the specified sea lanes, in accordance with the specifications and requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the International Organization for Hydrographic Survey (IHO), as well as meeting the requirements stipulated in the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

The Qatari waters marine survey project will be implemented in five stages, including identifying areas for throwing anchors in the country, identifying the locations of shipwrecks in Qatari waters and placing appropriate navigational markers for them, updating Qatari marine maps, in addition to proposing areas for the detention of marine vehicles, providing a special system for navigational markers, and establishing a program to monitor the status of navigational markers.

It will use environmentally friendly technologies such as batteries and solar panels to increase the level of lighting capacity and presence at sites, in addition to placing navigational markers for protected areas in the country, and determining the additional measurements that navigational markers must take to meet work requirements to ensure the safety of maritime navigation, such as visibility range.

The importance of this project lies in enhancing the safety and protection of navigation and the marine environment, in line with the economic growth and development requirements pursued by the state.

During the implementation of its stages, the latest environmentally friendly technologies will be employed for monitoring systems and navigational signs, to meet the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, leading to the implementation of Qatar National Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that this project is consistent with the action plans of the National Strategy for the Logistics Sector (Transportation and Storage Sector) 2024-2030, which aims to consolidate the position of the State of Qatar as a global logistics hub, support economic diversification, and enable traders and investors to move commercially at the lowest cost and time.

The Ministry will conduct training programmes for employees involved in navigation aid services, in accordance with the requirements of the IALA.

