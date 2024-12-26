DOHA: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has inaugurated Qatar's Radiation Data Monitoring and Analysis Unit.

It includes a monitoring platform, a data analysis and a production department, in addition to ionizing radiation monitoring stations.

The unit aims to enhance the ability to monitor and control radiation early and assess environmental and radiation risks in order to ensure the highest levels of radiation and nuclear safety at the local and regional levels.

