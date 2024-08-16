As part of ongoing efforts to monitor educational projects across the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, Majid bin Said al Bahri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, conducted a field visit to several schools in the Dhofar Governorate.

The visit aimed to assess the readiness of completed educational projects and evaluate necessary additions and renovations as the new academic year 2024/2025 begins.

Al Bahri began his visit by touring schools in the Wilayats of Thamrait, and Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands, where he inspected a number of recently completed educational projects. He also assessed projects requiring improvements and additions to fully meet the schools' needs.

Accompanying him on this visit were Dr Maithoon bint Bakhit al Shahriyah, Acting Director-General of the Directorate General of Education in Dhofar Governorate; Dr Salem bin Said al Maashani, Adviser to the Minister for School Buildings Affairs; and Khamis bin Mubarak al Hadidi, Director-General of the Directorate General of Projects and Services, along with several directors from the relevant administrative departments.

The visit aimed to review the progress of addition and renovation projects, ensuring that implementation is proceeding at a fast pace according to the set plan. It also provided an opportunity to understand the efforts of the team supporting the initiatives and projects carried out in the governorate.

On the second day of the visit, the Under-Secretary continued his inspection tour, covering several schools in the Wilayat of Salalah. He visited Umm Saleem Al Ansariyah School for Girls (Grades 5-9), Salalah East Basic Education School (Grades 5-10) for Boys, and Salalah New Basic Education School (Grades 1-4). Al Bahri also inspected some sites designated for new construction projects that the ministry plans to implement in Salalah, including the construction of two girls' schools (Grades 9-12), each with 40 classrooms, in the areas of North Awqad and North Sahalnout.

The tour focused on evaluating the current status of the projects and preparing for the next steps to ensure the enhancement of the educational environment in the governorate's schools.

These visits are part of the Ministry of Education’s strategy to enhance the educational environment in the Dhofar Governorate, ensuring that schools are ready to welcome students and meet their needs during the new academic year.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).