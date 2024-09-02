Muscat – Mexico-based Amigo LNG, a subsidiary of LNG Alliance, Singapore, announced that it entered into a binding heads of agreement with OQ Trading (OQT), the trading arm of Oman’s OQ Group, to supply LNG from its liquefaction facility in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

Amigo LNG said that this key milestone paves the way for the long term supply of LNG targeting the rapidly growing Asian market.

In a press statement, Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance, said, “Securing the offtake agreement with a leading national oil company partner like OQ Trading strengthens our position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider. We are advancing rapidly in delivering the strategically located Amigo LNG project, expanding our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to drive the energy transition, and we remain committed to supporting our customers and partners every step of the way.”

Wail al Jamali, CEO of OQ Trading, said, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with a trusted project developer in Amigo LNG. The offtake represents a significant step in the growth of our LNG portfolio, allowing us to deliver LNG to our customers within the Asia Pacific region.”

OQ Trading has successfully established a global presence as one of the world’s major participants in the commodities trading industry – trading more than 40mn tonnes of energy products each year. The company has a global network of trading offices, ideally located in all the major energy trading regions.

Amigo LNG is a large-scale 7.8mn tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefaction and export facility on Mexico’s west coast, developed in close partnership with the State of Sonora and the Port of Guaymas in Sonora, Mexico.

LNG Alliance, established in 2013, is a project development, operations, and asset platform focused on LNG export and import terminal infrastructure.

