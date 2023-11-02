The Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Public Works, Dr. Jassim Al-Ustad, confirmed the ministry is in the process of filling 226 vacant supervisory positions including 20 department directors, 50 controllers, 153 department heads, and 3 division head.

The minister indicated, in his response to a parliamentary query raised by MP Dr. Muhammad Al-Huwaila, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Seyassah daily, that the Ministry seeks to fill these positions, pointing out that it has prepared a new mechanism and add more conditions for filling these positions that do not conflict with the rules and regulations laid down by the Civil Service Commission vide Resolution No. 25/2006 and its amendments.

Al-Ustad stated that a decision will be issued complete with the new conditions before opening the window to receive applications from prospective applicants to fill the vacant positions.

He added these positions remained vacant until now based on the CSC’s earlier decision to “cease appointments to supervisory positions.”

He explained the current priority is to nominate those who occupy leadership positions in the ministry, which in turn will help in selecting the most qualified and worthy people to fill these positions.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).