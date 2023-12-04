DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather forecast indicating hazy to misty conditions inshore until 6pm on Monday, with scattered clouds to partly cloudy skies at times. Offshore areas are also expected to experience scattered clouds, according to the daily weather report.

Inshore, the wind is predicted to be mainly northwesterly, ranging between 3 and 13 knots, with occasional gusts reaching up to 20 knots. Offshore wind conditions are expected to be slightly stronger, ranging from 5 to 15 knots.

The visibility inshore is projected to be 4 - 9 km or less in some places initially, while offshore visibility is estimated to be in the range of 5 - 9 km.

Sea conditions inshore are anticipated to have a state of 1 - 3 feet, providing relatively calm waters. Offshore, the sea state is predicted to be slightly higher, ranging between 2 and 4 feet.

Residents and those planning maritime activities are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and exercise caution, particularly due to the potential for reduced visibility in some areas. The Meteorology Department encourages the public to follow safety guidelines and regulations during these weather conditions.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

