MUSCAT: In a groundbreaking move aimed at advancing green energy and sustainable agriculture, Hema Energy—through its alternative energy arm X2E LLC—has commenced a trial cultivation of Camelina sativa in Oman in collaboration with ARA Petroleum LLC.

In an interview with the Oman Daily Observer, Azzan Moghrob Rashid al Asmy, Group Managing Director of Hema Energy and General Manager for Oman, UAE & KSA, confirmed that the trial marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, reflecting the company’s drive to pioneer climate-smart solutions.

“Our motivation was to create a full-cycle model that ensures zero waste while establishing a sustainable feedstock source for biofuels,” Al Asmy said. “Camelina sativa was a natural choice—it’s a hardy oilseed crop with a short life cycle and the potential to produce up to 40% oil by weight, making it ideal for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production.”

The initiative is being carried out under a formal agreement signed earlier this year between Hema Energy and ARA. Dr Omar al Jaidi, Vice President of ARA, and Azzan al Asmy signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations. The trial is being hosted on land provided by ARA, which is also supplying water and financial backing to support the project’s implementation.

“ARA stepped forward to turn vision into action,” Al Asmy explained. “They offered not only land and water, but also the commitment to co-fund the trial. This partnership is a crucial step in moving beyond MoUs and into real-world impact.”

The Camelina project dovetails with Hema Energy’s broader strategy, branded as “the greener barrel”—an energy model that emphasises maximum reuse and minimal waste. Hema’s biofuel facility has been operational since 2021, and the company now aims to integrate Camelina into its portfolio as a local source of bio-based feedstock.

“Everything we do under our X2E unit revolves around converting waste into opportunity,” said Al Asmy. “We treat produced water from oil fields and are now exploring ways to use this treated water for Camelina cultivation. It’s a win-win: waste reuse and green fuel production.

The environmental potential of the project is significant. In addition to reducing dependency on fossil feedstocks, the trial supports Oman’s national goals for water reuse. Hema Energy is also in discussions with Nama Group to explore use of treated municipal wastewater for future Camelina plantations.

Still, challenges remain. “The main hurdle isn’t the climate—it’s coordination,” Al Asmy emphasised. “We see wastewater reuse as a matter of national security, but aligning various government bodies on this issue remains a critical bottleneck.”

Despite this, the company is optimistic. The trial phase will help assess Camelina’s adaptability to Oman’s arid climate, which, according to Al Asmy, shares similarities with the plant’s native environment.

While the current trial does not involve other stakeholders, the Environmental Authority has been kept in the loop, given the pioneering nature of the project. If successful, Hema Energy plans to expand the cultivation near oilfields and other wastewater sources—and potentially abroad.

“Assuming the pilot delivers good results, we’re looking at scaling up in Oman and even exploring less climate-challenged environments like parts of Africa,” Al Asmy concluded. “This is more than a trial—it’s a blueprint for sustainable energy and agriculture in tandem.”

With this initiative, Hema Energy reinforces its role as a regional leader in sustainable innovation, combining technical agility with environmental responsibility.

