Muscat – Minerals Development Oman (MDO) has successfully completed extensive airborne geophysical surveys across seven of its concession areas, including regions such as Buraimi, North Batinah, and South Batinah. These surveys involved collecting crucial data, including magnetic, radiometric, electromagnetic, and gravity measurements, which are essential for identifying and evaluating mineral resources. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing Oman’s mining potential, attracting foreign investment, and contributing to the nation’s economic diversification efforts.

This initiative spanned 16,000 square kilometers in range and aimed to attract emerging Omani mining cadres in the fields of geology, geophysics and mining engineering.

